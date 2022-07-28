 Contact Us
News Economy China says it will do 'utmost' to achieve best possible economic results

China says it will do 'utmost' to achieve best possible economic results

Reuters ECONOMY
Published July 28,2022
Subscribe
CHINA SAYS IT WILL DO UTMOST TO ACHIEVE BEST POSSIBLE ECONOMIC RESULTS

China will keep economic operations within a reasonable range and do its utmost to achieve the best possible results for the economy, state media said on Thursday, following a meeting of a high-level decision-making body of the Communist Party.

China will also stick to its "dynamic" zero-COVID policy while seeking to stabilise employment and prices in the second half of 2022, state media reported, after the 25-member Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping met to assess the economy.

China is expected by analysts to miss its 2022 economic growth target, of around 5.5%, for the first time since 2015, with its $18 trillion economy battered this year by extensive COVID curbs including full lockdowns of cities like Shanghai.