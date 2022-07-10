German union Verdi calls Amazon workers out on strike

Germany's large services trade union Verdi has called workers at seven Amazon distribution centres out on strike starting in the early hours of Monday morning.



Verdi is demanding that Amazon recognize its overall agreement reached with Germany's wholesale and retail sectors, as well as conclude a pay agreement with the union. Verdi did not set a date for ending the industrial action.



Amazon said the strike action would not affect deliveries to customers.



The strike call is initially directed at a total of seven distribution centres. Verdi said it was planning further strikes at other worksites.



Verdi said that the reason for the strike was Amazon's "Prime Day" discount campaign set for Tuesday.



In its statement, Amazon said that all Amazon staff were being paid at least €12 ($12.20) per hour, and that this would rise to €12.50 by the autumn. Average earnings were around €2,750 per month after two years of service, it said.



Verdi acknowledged that Amazon had pre-empted an increase in the minimum wage to €12 per hour, but said its workers' pay lagged that of others in similar companies as a result of not paying special rates at Christmas and not making holiday payments.



