Finally: Whatsapp will allow to edit messages

One of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp is the possibility to edit the messages before or after sending them, which would help avoid misunderstandings and to maintain a better communication.

Until now, the only possibility of editing a message was to delete it and send it again.

However, the well-known website Wabetainfo has recently shared screenshots of a new function that is coming to the app.

"WhatsApp is developing a new option that will let us edit text messages, so we will finally be able to fix any typo after sending a message! Probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature," the website said.

It is worth noting that the feature is still under development, which is why it is not ready to be launched in beta.