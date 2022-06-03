Betty White’s home in Los Angeles sells for $10.6 million

Betty White's home in Los Angeles sold for $10.6 million, about $100,000 over asking price.



The house was listed in April, four months after White's death, and sold to an anonymous buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported. The exact sale price was $10,678,000.



Sotheby's Realty listed the home in Brentwood Park for $10,575,000. It has about 3,000 square feet, five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.



"This property with huge parklike grounds, views of the Getty Museum and mountains has been lovingly cared for," reads the listing. "Gated and set back from the street on over 3/4 of an acre, the setting is peaceful with flower-filled gardens and old growth trees. This is the first time the property is on the market in over 50 years."



The listing implied that whoever was buying the home would be tearing it down and building a new structure. No one was allowed to tour the interior, and the listing said it was a perfect location "to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting."



White and her third husband, Allen Ludden, moved into the home in 1968. They also had a property by the beach in Carmel, California, which sold for $10.7 million in April. White kept both properties even after Ludden died in 1981.





