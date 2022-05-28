DORÇE PREFABRIK CONTINUES TO MEET TURKISH DEFENSE INDUSTRYS NEEDS

Turkish construction firm Dorçe Prefabrik makes tailor-made production with its high production capacity, fast supply processes, and logistics and assembly services for the most challenging regions of the world.

The importance of prefabricated building systems, which are the products of developing technology and production techniques, and their recognition in the global market have increased amid recent developments, according to a statement by the company.

With unabated research and development activities for the defense industry, Dorçe Prefabrik has been providing special services such as military camps, police stations, containers with trailers that can be transportable with helicopters, and portable fortified living units for the armed and security forces, domestic and international defense industry organizations for more than 40 years.

The company operates across Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle Eastern countries and Turkey. It assumes projects for institutions such as the UN, NATO and the Turkish Armed Forces.

While the company's products are used in Turkey by the National Defense Ministry, Turkish Armed Forces, Gendarmerie General Command, General Directorate of Security, Dorçe Prefabric has established military facilities in Iraq, Afghanistan, Djibouti, and Kosovo.

"Transportable Containers by Helicopter," developed by Dorçe Prefabrik for border and military base areas as well emergency and disaster regions according to the needs of the defense industry, can be easily transported by hand, in any environment, without the aid of any hand tools or equipment.

The steel structure system solutions offered by the company to the armed and security forces include aircraft, helicopters, ammunition hangars, various warehouses, modular military structures, field hospitals, camp structures for emergency, border and military base areas, military living containers, modular cabins with trailers, containers that can be transported by helicopter, prefabricated military wards, military lodgings, guardhouses, ammunition depots, military and police training centers, military facilities resistant to mortar attacks, shooting ranges and armored cabins.

The company, which undertook high-level projects such as F-16 Hangar & F-35 Hangar in Djibouti for the Japanese army, developed solutions for them with heavy steel structure systems.

Along with the design and construction phases of the project, testing and commissioning activities as part of engineering and superstructure work were also completed by the company.

Mobile Container Tower, one of the latest products of Dorçe's research and development studies, is designed to be installed in any area needed such as military operation zones, military base areas, prisons, border areas, and can serve on uneven terrain with up to a seven-degree incline.

The armored security cabin, on the other hand, is designed to be used at places where security needs to be provided, such as consulates, governorships, district governorships, police stations, military buildings, police stations, bank centers, and international meeting centers.

These cabins, which are produced with bulletproof materials, ensure the safety of the personnel with their ergonomic design and provide a comfortable working environment.