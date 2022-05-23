Starbucks announces its total withdrawal from Russia after 15 years

Starbucks, the largest chain of coffee shops in the world, will withdraw entirely from Russia after 15 years of doing business there, the company announced from its Seattle headquarters in the US state of Washington on Monday.



Starbucks said it was suspending "all business activity in Russia, including shipment of Starbucks products," and would no longer have a brand presence there.



"As I communicated Friday, we condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected," Starbucks President Kevin Johnson wrote on the company's website.



The company suspended all business activity in Russia in early March. It has been represented in Russia since 2007 and until recently had 130 branches employing a staff of around 2,000.



Starbucks said it would continue to pay employees' wages for six months and help them find new jobs. No details were provided on the time schedule for the move or the financial details.



