Zelensky says Ukraine needs $7 bn a month to make up for economic losses

Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to function amid the devastating "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

That is an increase from Kyiv's previous estimate of $5 billion in monthly needs, and Zelensky told the leaders of the IMF and World Bank via video link, the "Russian military are aimed at destroying all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries."