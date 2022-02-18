Italy plans to produce more gas as energy prices soar

Italy plans to make nearly €6 billion ($6.7 billion) available in aid and to increase its domestic gas production amid soaring energy prices.



The money, as part of a package of measures is to help households and companies that are struggling with higher energy bills in the second quarter of this year, Finance Minister Daniele Franco said on Friday.



The government is not planning to move away from its current budget with the moves, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.



Italy is also planning to expand its gas production to 5 billion cubic metres per year, according to Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani.



Italy currently needs about 70 billion cubic metres of gas a year, making the nation dependent on imports.



However, by producing more gas, mainly in the Sicily area and the Adriatic Marche region, he said the country could offer gas at more favourable prices.



