Storms leave 130,000 French homes without electricity

Powerful storms left 130,000 households in northern France without electricity on Friday evening.



Some 700 technicians were dispatched with heavy equipment to restore power and repair damage to the grid, according to grid operator Enedis.



The weather forecaster had issued storm warnings but lifted these for five areas in the north. Winds of up to 140 kilometres per hour were expected according to the earlier warnings. Meanwhile along the coasts, 4-metre waves were expected.



Heavy rainfall and very powerful winds were expected to continue along the coast during the night.



French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin declared a state of emergency to facilitate compensation in the areas affected.



There was considerable damage, according to Le Parisien newspaper. Three people were seriously injured and eight others slightly, it said, citing local officials.



