Turkey marks 70 years of accession to NATO

Turkey on Friday marked the 70th anniversary of its membership to NATO.

In a statement, the country's Foreign Ministry said: "During the Cold War era and after, Turkey has been one of the responsible and leading members of the Alliance."

Besides its role in defending NATO's borders, it said, Turkey has made "extensive contributions to its missions and operations."

The statement also said Turkey has been the "leading allies that chart the course for NATO" in line with the bloc's essential values and through its "principled and visionary approaches."

Turkey is doing its share regarding defense and security, and "making meaningful and genuine contributions to the process of change and transformation in NATO," it added.

The NATO ally will be resolute in pursuing efforts, particularly in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that threaten not only Turkey but the entire Euro-Atlantic region, for security and stability, the statement further said.

"In this respect, we expect our Allies to flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity that constitute the bedrock of NATO," it concluded.

Separately, a senior Turkish lawmaker also marked 70 years since Turkey's accession to NATO.

Osman Askin Bak, the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said Turkey is "among the top five allies contributing the most to NATO operations and missions."

It is also "among the top seven allies contributing the most to the common-funded budget, and stands out as NATO's second-largest military power," he further said.

Turkey's indigenous weapons and ammunition make great contributions to the deterrence of NATO, Bak stated.

Marking the day was also the Turkish Defense Ministry.

It said on Twitter that Turkey continues to make significant contributions to NATO.

It was among the top five countries that contributed the most to NATO during the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said.

Turkey has successfully fulfilled all the duties and missions it has undertaken and continues to do so, it added.

Turkey joined the military alliance among 29 North American and European countries in 1952, boasts of having the second-largest army among member states after the US.

It attaches utmost importance to NATO's role in maintaining security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Formed in 1949, NATO's purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.