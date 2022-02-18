US government: Russia was responsible for cyber attacks on Ukraine

Russia is responsible for the recent cyber attacks on several Ukrainian websites, according to the US government



Among others, sites of the Ministry of Defence and several state-owned banks were affected earlier this week.



"We believe that the Russian government is responsible for widescale cyber attacks on Ukrainian banks this week," US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Anne Neuberger, said at the White House.



The impact of the attack was limited, she said. However, if Russia were to launch an invasion of Ukraine, further and more disruptive cyberattacks could be expected, Neuberger added.



