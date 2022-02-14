 Contact Us
Turkish auto industry makes over 90,500 vehicles in January

Published February 14,2022
Automakers in Turkey produced 90,520 vehicles in January, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to a sectoral report released on Monday.

Last month's figure fell by 14.7% year-on-year, a report from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) showed.

Turkey's passenger car production fell 30.5% to 47,778 units during this period.

Over 75% of manufactured vehicles were exported in January, an annual drop of 12.6% to 67,799 units.

Taking the lion's share in the country's total exports last month, automotive exports reached $2.2 billion, decreasing 5.7% on a dollar basis compared to January 2021.

The association also said the country's overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, shrank by 12.4% year-on-year to 39,692 units over the month.

Top international automakers -- including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota -- have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sales markets.