New contracts for Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola in Spain and Portugal

Spanish-German firm Siemens Gamesa and energy firm Iberdrola have signed agreements to maintain wind turbines totalling 1,928 MW at 69 of the energy group's wind farms in Spain and Portugal for a period of between three and five years.



The contracts cover the service of 1,963 wind turbines with outputs of between 660 kW and 3.465 MW of unit power.



The agreements include new and renewed contracts.



The total workforce that is needed to maintain the wind farms included in these contracts accounts for around 160 employees.



The maintenance services for the types of turbines, the oldest in Iberdrola's fleet, are expected to significantly maximize their level of efficiency, as well as extend their useful life in the mid to long term.



Following the deal, Siemens Gamesa will have 14GW under maintenance for more than 340 customers in 12 countries in Southern Europe and Africa.



