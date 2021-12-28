England reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases

England health authorities reported on Tuesday a further 117,093 new infections, a new record since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Tuesday's figures show that more than 800,000 people got infected within the past seven days, a 30.3% rise from the previous week.

The new record came only a few days after the previous record of 113,628 was reported on Christmas Day.

The highest increase of the new cases was observed in London, Manchester and Hertfordshire, according to the government's coronavirus data.

British government has said they constantly reviewed the scientific data but ruled out any new measures and potential lockdowns until after the New Year's Eve in various statements.

Meanwhile, the number of people who received a booster or the third COVID-19 vaccine passed 32.5 million, whereas the number of those who have received two doses has reached 47 million across the country.

The UK has the worst COVID-19 death toll in Europe with 148,021 deaths within 28 days of positive test, according to the latest data.



