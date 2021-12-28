Italy sees record daily surge in coronavirus cases

 Contact Us
Published December 29,2021
Italy's Health Ministry reported more than 78,300 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, more than double Monday's figure and a new record for the country.

Some 200 people died from the virus in the same period.

The Omicron variant is currently spreading rapidly throughout the country.

Figures also showed a significant increase in testing on the previous weeks, when people were forced to wait in long lines outside pharmacies to get a swab.

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test is required for many activities in Italy, such as riding on public transport, or taking ski lifts and staying in hotels.