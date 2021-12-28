Italy sees record daily surge in coronavirus cases

Italy's Health Ministry reported more than 78,300 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, more than double Monday's figure and a new record for the country.



Some 200 people died from the virus in the same period.



The Omicron variant is currently spreading rapidly throughout the country.



Figures also showed a significant increase in testing on the previous weeks, when people were forced to wait in long lines outside pharmacies to get a swab.



Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test is required for many activities in Italy, such as riding on public transport, or taking ski lifts and staying in hotels.