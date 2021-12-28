Erdoğan: Turkey close to being among top 10 economies of world

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 28,2021
Speaking during an award ceremony on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech: "Our main goal is to be among the top 10 economies of the world. Moreover, we are closer than we have ever been to achieving this goal."
"As of the end of last month, we have achieved the targeted annual figure by surpassing the $220 bln threshold in exports. I hope the days when we will start to have a current account surplus are close," Erdoğan said in a statement.
The Turkish leader also added: "Our line is value-added production. Turkey's determined route has been set by following the elements such as investment, employment, production, export and growth."