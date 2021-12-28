News World Erdoğan: Turkey close to being among top 10 economies of world

"Our main goal is to be among the top 10 economies of the world. Moreover, we are closer than we have ever been to achieving this goal," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined in his address during an award ceremony on Tuesday.

