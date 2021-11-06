Biden hails passage of infrastructure plan as 'monumental step forward'

President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed the congressional passage of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as a "monumental step forward."

"I don't think it's an exaggeration to suggest that we took a monumental step forward as a nation," Biden said in remarks at the White House.

Biden also insisted that both houses of Congress would pass a separate and even bigger social spending package that has been held up by infighting between the progressive and moderate wings of his Democratic Party.

We learned that our economy created 5.6 million jobs since we took office on January 20th.