Iran, China top FMs discuss Vienna talks, IAEA cooperation

The top diplomats from Iran and China discussed upcoming nuclear talks in Vienna on Saturday and Iran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a telephone call that the US and the Europeans would "enter the negotiations realistically," according to a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the US "cannot continue its failed policy of maximum pressure" against Iran while entering negotiations to reach an agreement.

Iran and the EU earlier this week announced Nov. 29 as the date to resume talks in Vienna that have been stalled, ending months of uncertainty.

Iran's top diplomat, commenting on Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said cooperation will "continue within the framework of agreements and regulations," the statement added.

A spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, Behruz Kamalvandi, earlier this week said the country has accumulated 25 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% and more than 210 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20%.

The UN nuclear watchdog has not verified the figures but in September it confirmed Iran's stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity reaching 10 kilograms and 20% enriched uranium reaching 84.3 kilograms.

The two officials also discussed the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, with Amir-Abdollahian reiterating Iran's call for the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul. He also hoped that the next ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors in Beijing would be successful.

In other remarks, Iran's foreign minister thanked Wang for sending 120 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Iran, making up for the shortage of vaccines in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

He also reaffirmed Iran's support for the Global Sustainable Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the UN General Assembly in September.

Wang enquired about the health of Amir-Abdollahian, who is currently quarantined after contracting the coronavirus.

Earlier, Amir-Abdollahian spoke to his counterparts from Russia and Azerbaijan via telephone.