Tens of thousands march in Glasgow for climate change action, Scottish independence

Tens of thousands of people on Saturday marched through the streets of Glasgow, Scotland to protest against the negative effects of climate change and for Scottish independence.

The massive protest came on the final day of the first week of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.

Protesters exhibited colorful scenes urging world leaders for climate action, and changing the system for a sustainable ecosystem.

Some of the banners read "Act Now for Climate Justice," "The Future is Watching," and "Climate Change Kills." Just like Friday's protest, there were many children among the marching crowd.

The COP26 saw a leaders' summit in the first two days and some major cooperation announcements came in the first week, including halting deforestation, reducing methane gas emissions and financing poorer countries for climate friendly transition.

The rally started at Kelvingrove Park with a huge crowd and the procession continued into the city to reach the George Square with police blocking all the side roads on the route.

Scottish independence was another theme of the march as thousands of protesters demanded a second independence referendum.

Protesters demanded a second referendum, which needs permission from the central UK government.

It was the third major independence march in Scotland this year. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said Scotland will hold a new referendum by the end of 2022.

In the first referendum held in 2014, voters chose to remain as part of the UK with a small margin.