Turkey test-fires long-range indigenous air defense missile Siper

Turkey's locally-produced air defense missile Siper has been test-fired successfully, according to the information released by the authorities on Saturday.

Published 06.11.2021 16:43
Turkey successfully test-fired long-range indigenous air defense missile Siper, a top defense official said on Saturday.
