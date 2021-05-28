“Turkey ready to satiate hunger for tourism”

Turkey is ready to satiate the hunger for travel in the world caused by the strict restrictions due to the pandemic, a hotel association head said Friday.

To brief an international audience from 89 countries, including Germany, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, a two-day event on safe tourism in Turkey was held in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on May 22.

Sururi Corabatir, head of the Federation of Hoteliers of Turkey (TUROFED), told Anadolu Agency, this was the second iteration of this annual event.

During the program, foreign guests were taken on a trip so that they could personally experience the measures taken against the coronavirus.

Corabatir noted that the tourism season has not yet started across the world, with even Greece and Spain lagging behind.

He added that the significant decrease in the number of virus cases in Turkey would allow the country to attract the expected figure of tourists this year.

The hotelier said EU countries have yet to make a decision on allowing fully vaccinated people to travel.