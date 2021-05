News Sport Anadolu Efes beat CSKA Moscow 89-86 to qualify for THY EuroLeague final

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes defeated Russian team CSKA Moscow 89-86 at Lanxess Arena located in Germany city of Cologne on Friday to advance to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final.