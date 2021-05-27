TURKISH AIRLINES CONTINUES TO BE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTOR TO EUROPES AIR TRAFFIC

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines maintained its leadership in Europe with 729 daily flights on Wednesday, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on Thursday.

According to a flight traffic report prepared by Eurocontrol, Turkish Airlines was followed by Air France, Lufthansa and Ryanair with 467, 386 and 368 flights, respectively.

Pegasus Airlines, another Turkish airline, ranked eighth in the list with 270 daily flights.

In the report, it was noted that Turkish Airlines has increased the number of flights by 51% in the last two weeks (with the end of the full lockdown), while Pegasus Airlines flights soared 203%.