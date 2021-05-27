UN RIGHTS CHIEF BACHELET SAYS ISRAELS DEADLY AIR STRIKES ON GAZA STRIP MAY BE WAR CRIMES

UN rights chief Bachelet says Israel's deadly air strikes on Gaza Strip may be war crimes

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza may constitute war crimes if they are shown to be disproportionate.

Bachelet, opening a special session of the UN Human Rights Council, called at the request of Muslim states, said she had seen no evidence that civilian buildings in Gaza hit by Israeli air strikes were being used for military purposes.

"If found disproportionate, such attacks might constitute war crimes," she told the 47-member Geneva forum. She also urged the resistance movement Hamas to refrain from firing indiscriminate rockets on Israel.













