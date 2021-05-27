UN says political solution can end 'cycles of violence' in Israel, Palestine

Only a political solution will end the "senseless and costly cycles of violence" between Israelis and Palestinians, a UN envoy told the Security Council on Thursday.

During his briefing via teleconference, Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said a cessation of hostilities is holding between Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel following nearly two weeks of hostilities.

"This is not the first time we are witnessing the end of a war in Gaza. Each time, those who lose the most are the civilians," said Wennesland.

A total of 277 Palestinian civilians were killed, including 70 children and 40 women, while thousands are wounded and 75,000 displaced in the occupied Palestinian territories during 11 days of an Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Wennesland reiterated the UN's appeal to the international community to work with the international body to develop an integrated, robust package of support for a swift recovery and sustainable reconstruction that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.

"I am committed to ensuring that the United Nations plays its part," said the UN envoy.

Earlier Thursday, the UN requested nearly $100 million in contributions from member states for violence-hit Palestinian territories.

Humanitarian Coordinator of the occupied Palestinian territory, Lynn Hastings, launched an emergency plan to support those affected by the latest escalation and violence in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"Along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, Ms Hastings called on all Member States to contribute generously towards the $95 million plan, to allow for a swift and full implementation over the next three months," according to a statement.