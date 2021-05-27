Ankara expects progress on EU-Turkey ties at June summit

Turkey would like to see progress in relations with the EU at a key summit of European leaders next month, a senior Turkish official said on Thursday.

"We expect concrete steps, especially on modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union, and the refugee deal," İbrahim Kalın, Turkey's presidential spokesman, told reporters in Berlin, ahead of his meetings with German officials.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels on June 24-25, where they are expected to discuss European affairs and major international issues.

Kalin said Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to meet in Brussels before the EU summit.

The meeting is likely to be held on the margins of the NATO Summit, which will take place on June 14.

"We can develop a positive agenda in EU-Turkey relations if the European side takes concrete steps," Kalin stressed.

He said the European Council and the European Commission could even take the first steps before the summit, which would pave the way for closer cooperation on issues of common interests.

The official praised the close dialogue between Turkey and Germany on regional problems and global issues.

Kalın said his meetings in Berlin will feature discussions on the Eastern Mediterranean situation, Libya, and recent developments in the Middle East.