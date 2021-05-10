Turkey’s auto production tops 415,000 in Jan-April

Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, amounted to 415,187 million units in January-April, a sectoral report revealed on Monday.

The Automotive Manufacturers Association said the four-month figure soared 28% from a year ago.

Passenger car production also increased 18% to 288,211 in the same period.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was 69% from January to April.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded 23% compared to the same period last year, reaching 204,839 units in the first four months of this year.

Automotive industry exports rose 6% to $10.3 billion during the same period.

The sector exported 212,056 vehicles during the four-month period.

According to Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM), automotive industry topped the exports chart in the January-April period, taking a 15% share.