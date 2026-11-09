Ireland voices concern over Gaza flooding, condemns 'unacceptable' Israeli aid blockages

Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee on Monday voiced "deep concern" over reports of devastating flooding in Gaza and urged Israel to end what she called "reprehensible and unacceptable" blockages of humanitarian aid.

"I am deeply concerned about reports emerging from Gaza following the devastating flooding over the weekend," McEntee wrote on the US social media platform X.

She stressed that Palestinians who have already endured "unimaginable suffering" and lost so much over the past few years are now facing further devastation as heavy rains destroy temporary shelters and threaten lives.

Citing UN reports that over 26,000 households have been affected—with thousands of shelters damaged or destroyed—McEntee also underlined that lives have been tragically lost, including those of young children.

"Ireland stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people at this incredibly difficult time," she said , reiterating that the country's commitment to supporting the people of Gaza remains "unwavering."

McEntee added: "Israel must stop its intentional blockages of aid, food, and life-saving supplies. Their actions are reprehensible and unacceptable. Aid must reach those who need it without delay."

She warned that tents and temporary structures are not a long-term solution at this stage in the crisis, emphasizing that transitional structures offering more durable shelter are urgently needed.

Remarking that the crisis requires a diplomatic and political solution, the minister pledged to continue to raise the situation with her EU colleagues ahead of the upcoming European Political Community meeting in Dublin this week and at the Foreign Affairs Council early next week.

"Ireland will continue to work with European partners to ensure that the people of Gaza receive the urgent humanitarian assistance they need," remarked McEntee.





