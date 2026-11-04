Italy says US ties will remain unchanged after Democrats win midterm elections

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday said that Italy's relations with the US would remain unchanged following Democratic victories in the midterm elections, news agency ANSA reported.

"We always respect the will of the American people," Tajani said.

He stressed that the US remained a strategic partner for Italy and that Rome would maintain the same level of cooperation regardless of the composition of the US government or Congress.

"We will continue to do so with the same loyalty and fairness with which we have worked with governments led by Democratic or Republican presidents," he said.

The League party also called for the election results to be respected, saying the vote reflected public concerns over wars, international tensions and the rising cost of living.

"When a people votes, their vote must always be respected and understood," the party said in a statement.

The party expressed hope that the results would accelerate efforts to end conflicts and restore peace.

Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, ending Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

The new congressional majorities are scheduled to take office in January 2027.



