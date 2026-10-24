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News World Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in 4 areas after warning alerts

Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in 4 areas after warning alerts

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said the danger has passed in Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu and Mecca province after earlier alerts, urged citizens to follow instructions and avoid gathering and filming, amid heightened Houthi missile and drone threats.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 24,2026 11:58 AM
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SAUDI ARABIA SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED IN 4 AREAS AFTER WARNING ALERTS

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Saturday that danger has passed in four areas of the kingdom following earlier alerts warning of a "potential danger."

The all-clear covered the Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu governorates, as well as Mecca province, according to statements issued by the Civil Defense on US social media platform X.

The agency urged people to follow its instructions and "avoid gathering and filming" in the affected areas.

The warnings came amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, including missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.