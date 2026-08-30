First committee meeting under Mecca joint defense pact to be held in Istanbul

The first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defense Pact will be held in Istanbul on Monday.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the meeting is expected to be attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

Pakistan is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, while Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman and Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili are also due to attend.

The committee, comprising the foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was envisaged to provide strategic direction for activities to be carried out under the Mecca Joint Defense Pact.

The meeting is expected to address international security issues, as well as efforts to develop defense capabilities and promote greater interoperability among the armed forces of the three countries.

Participants are also expected to discuss deepening defense industry cooperation, including joint production and research and development, as well as strengthening joint counterterrorism efforts.

The meeting is also expected to outline the framework for a secretariat and other relevant mechanisms that will guide work in areas of joint activity determined by the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, as well as establish a roadmap for steps to be taken in the coming period.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to reiterate that the Mecca Joint Defense Pact offers significant opportunities to all countries that seek to strengthen security, peace and stability in the region, approach issues through a cooperative security framework, and prioritize peace and prosperity over conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Joint Defense Pact in Mecca on Aug. 7.

Signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia based on a shared sense of responsibility and regional ownership amid growing instability in their regions and internationally, the pact aims to promote security, peace, stability and prosperity regionally and globally while strengthening joint deterrence.

The pact stipulates that an attack against any one of the parties will be considered an attack against all parties.

Aiming to foster a new culture of cooperation in the region, the pact allows the participation of all actors that respect international law and share a vision of peaceful cooperation.



