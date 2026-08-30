US announces $3.6M in humanitarian aid for flood-hit Nepal

The US announced more than $3.6 million in humanitarian aid Saturday for flood-hit Nepal, including emergency food assistance for up to 10,000 affected households.

"There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts," the State Department wrote on the US social media company X.

Part of a glacier in the Himalayas collapsed Wednesday, triggering catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border.

The floods have devastated areas along the border, killing at least 675 people and prompting large-scale search and rescue operations for nearly 3,000 people, including foreign tourists, around 100 of whom are Americans.

Of those reported missing in Nepal, 589 are foreign nationals, according to the disaster management agency, while the Nepal Tourism Board said 261 foreign nationals have been rescued.



