Zelenskyy says 38 killed in Russian strike on village in Kyiv region, 4 missing

Thirty-eight people were killed and four remain missing following a Russian strike and subsequent explosions in the village of Myla, located in Ukraine's Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it is known that 38 people were killed by the strike and subsequent detonation," Zelenskyy said in a statement, adding that 20 people were injured, including two children, while the search for four missing people was ongoing.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched nearly 2,000 attack drones, over 1,600 aerial bombs and 31 missiles -- including North Korean ballistic missiles -- against Ukraine over the past week.

Zelenskyy said they were also facing an increasing threat from Russian jet-powered drones and added that Ukraine is seeking ways to respond to Russian strikes and attacks.