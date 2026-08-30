Rescue operation launched after ferry takes on water off TRNC

A rescue operation was launched after a passenger ferry began taking on water off the coast of Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arikli said Sunday.

The privately operated passenger ferry departed Kyrenia Port at around 12.30 pm local time (0930GMT) for Tasucu Port in Türkiye's southern Mersin province but began taking on water for an as-yet-unknown reason shortly after leaving the port.

After the ferry began taking on water, the captain issued a distress call, prompting the coast guard and port authorities to dispatch rescue teams to the area.

Arikli told Anadolu that rescue efforts were continuing.

He said 267 people were aboard the ferry, including 259 passengers and eight crew members, adding that the cause of the incident had yet to be determined.

Eyewitnesses said some passengers jumped into the sea after the vessel began taking on water.

Fishing boats in the area were also reported to have joined the rescue operation.





