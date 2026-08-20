Iranian foreign minister says Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ will bring US ‘further defeat’

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that US President Donald Trump's newly announced "Economic D-Day" campaign against Tehran would bring Washington "further defeat" and deepen hostility among Iranians toward the US.

"The so-called 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs," Araghchi said on US social media company X.

"Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat and enmity of Iranians," he said, adding that what he called US "economic terrorism" threatens the global economy and sovereignty worldwide.

His remarks came after Trump announced Wednesday what he called "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country," describing the campaign as "Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale."

Trump said Washington would seek to cut off financial and commercial channels supporting Tehran and warned that countries allowing their financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide Iran with an economic "lifeline" would face severe economic consequences.

Calling the campaign an "Economic D-Day," Trump also urged US allies to join Washington in isolating Iran.