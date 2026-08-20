Israeli warplanes launch overnight strikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of overnight airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, while artillery shelling continued until early Thursday, Lebanese state media reported.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli aircraft struck the Ali al-Taher heights and the vicinity of Al-Dabsha on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Dawhet Kfar Rumman.

The areas were also subjected to intermittent Israeli artillery shelling until dawn, the agency said.

Separately, Israeli forces carried out explosions overnight and early Thursday in the towns of Majdal Zoun and Al-Mansouri, accompanied by artillery shelling of both areas, according to NNA.

No information was immediately available on casualties or damage.

The latest attacks come amid continuing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon since Israel launched a large-scale offensive on Lebanon on March 2.

Israel and Lebanon have since been engaged in US-led negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reaching security arrangements along the border.

The talks have focused on an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and security arrangements, including areas where Hezbollah would have no armed presence, as the sides seek to prevent renewed cross-border fighting.

Lebanon has demanded an end to Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory, while Israel has sought security guarantees concerning Hezbollah's military presence in southern Lebanon.



