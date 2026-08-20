Excavations to resume at ancient Rhodiapolis city in southern Türkiye

Excavations at the ancient city of Rhodiapolis, located in the Kumluca district of Antalya province in southern Türkiye, are expected to resume next year after a period of suspension.

Kumluca District Governor Bahadir Gunes visited the archaeological site with a delegation and said Rhodiapolis serves as "a window to history" for the district.

A large part of the ancient city has already been uncovered through previous excavations, Gunes said, describing the planned resumption of work as significant.

Beste Tomay, an archaeologist at Adiyaman University who advises the excavation project, said Rhodiapolis holds an important place among the ancient cities of Lycia, a historic region that covered parts of present-day southwestern Türkiye.

Tomay said preparatory work is being carried out this year, including field surveys, reviews of previous excavations and an inventory of artifacts and materials in storage.

"Starting next year, we will resume excavations under the coordination of the excavation directorate," she said.

The site contains remains dating from the Lycian and Byzantine periods, including a theater, baths, an agora, temples, a church, cisterns and monumental tombs, Tomay said.

She added that fully uncovering the ancient city would make a significant contribution to Kumluca's historical and cultural heritage.





