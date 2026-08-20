Armenian prime minister says his country plans to normalize ties with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

Armenia plans to normalize relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye under the government's 2026-2031 program presented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the document published on Thursday.

On Azerbaijan, the government plans to continue work on the delimitation of the countries' shared border and institutionalize peace by signing a peace treaty and other relevant legal agreements, according to the program unveiled ahead of debates in parliament.

The government also plans to expand contacts between civil society and business communities in Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of efforts to develop bilateral relations.

As for Türkiye, Armenia's government plans to establish diplomatic relations with Ankara and open the land border between the two countries, including by launching at least two modern border crossing points, the document said.

The program also calls for the restoration and expansion of transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure between Armenia and Türkiye.

The government said Armenia would continue pursuing what it described as a "balanced and balancing" foreign policy, with the development of relations with neighboring countries — Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Iran — among its key priorities.

The plans form part of the government's broader 2026-2031 program, which outlines its priorities for the country's foreign policy and regional cooperation.





