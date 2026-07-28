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News Diplomacy Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet with Trump

Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet with Trump

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in the US to meet Trump, focusing on defense and strategic cooperation, and to honor the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published July 28,2026 09:45 AM
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ZELENSKYY ARRIVES IN US TO MEET WITH TRUMP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Tuesday ahead of talks with President Donald Trump.

In a post on the US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he would meet with Trump, his team and "those who can support our defense."

"Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America," he said. "Peace needs to be brought closer."

Zelenskyy also said he would honor the memory of late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham during a ceremony in Washington.

"Together with everyone attending the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and around the world," he said.