Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Tuesday ahead of talks with President Donald Trump.

In a post on the US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he would meet with Trump, his team and "those who can support our defense."

"Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America," he said. "Peace needs to be brought closer."

Zelenskyy also said he would honor the memory of late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham during a ceremony in Washington.

"Together with everyone attending the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and around the world," he said.



