Irish premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv for official visit

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Thursday during which he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Irish Taoiseach's arrival in Kyiv was confirmed by the RBC-Ukraine news agency, which published a video of his arrival at a railway station in the Ukrainian capital.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, Martin will meet Zelenskyy during the visit and is expected to discuss the Ukraine war and EU support for Kyiv during Dublin's presidency of the Council of the EU, including with regard to EU accession talks.

It further reported that the Irish premier is also scheduled to meet his new Ukrainian counterpart Serhii Koretskyi and the country's parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"My visit to Kyiv early in the term of Ireland's Presidency of the EU is important to underline the EU's and Ireland's continuing solidarity with the Ukrainian government and the people of Ukraine," Martin was quoted as saying ahead of the visit.

Earlier this month, Ireland officially began its presidency of the Council of the EU, with Martin reaffirming at an opening ceremony in Dublin the country's role at the heart of the European project and its commitment to Ukraine.





