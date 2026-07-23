US House approves $95B Republican budget plan for Iran war

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly approved a $95 billion budget proposal to fund the war against Iran, provide aid to farmers and advance parts of President Donald Trump's election legislation.

The measure passed 216-214, with all Democrats, Republicans Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson, and independent Kevin Kiley, who caucuses with Republicans, voting against it.

The resolution now heads to the Senate, where it faces uncertain prospects.

Some Republican senators have questioned additional Iran war funding and the inclusion of election-related provisions under reconciliation rules.

The Trump administration requested supplemental funding last month as the war on Iran entered its fifth month, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimating this week that the war has cost the US $37.5 billion so far.



