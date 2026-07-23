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News Celebrities Kneecap performs in Türkiye for the first time at KüçükÇiftlik Park

Kneecap performs in Türkiye for the first time at KüçükÇiftlik Park

Irish rap trio Kneecap made its Turkish debut with a performance at KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul. During the concert, the group displayed the message “Free Palestine ” on stage screens and thanked the audience for its enthusiastic support.

Agencies and A News CELEBRITIES
Published July 23,2026 11:59 AM
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KNEECAP PERFORMS IN TÜRKIYE FOR THE FIRST TIME AT KÜÇÜKÇIFTLIK PARK

Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap performed in Türkiye for the first time as part of its Belfast to Istanbul tour, taking the stage at KüçükÇiftlik Park on July 20.

During the concert, the group displayed the message "Free Palestine" on the venue's large screens, drawing attention from the audience. The performance was met with strong enthusiasm, with concertgoers accompanying the group throughout the night.

Addressing the audience after the show, the band expressed its appreciation for the warm reception, saying it had received one of the most enthusiastic welcomes of the tour and thanking fans for their support.