Kneecap performs in Türkiye for the first time at KüçükÇiftlik Park

Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap performed in Türkiye for the first time as part of its Belfast to Istanbul tour, taking the stage at KüçükÇiftlik Park on July 20.

During the concert, the group displayed the message "Free Palestine" on the venue's large screens, drawing attention from the audience. The performance was met with strong enthusiasm, with concertgoers accompanying the group throughout the night.

Addressing the audience after the show, the band expressed its appreciation for the warm reception, saying it had received one of the most enthusiastic welcomes of the tour and thanking fans for their support.