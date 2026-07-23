Tesla’s EU sales jump 72.1% in June, retaking monthly lead over BYD

US electric vehicle maker Tesla's sales in the European Union jumped 72.1% year-on-year in June, allowing it to overtake Chinese rival BYD on a monthly basis, industry data showed Thursday.

Tesla registrations in the EU reached 35,348 units in June, up from 20,540 in the same month last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

The company's market share increased to 3.1% from 2% a year earlier.

In the January-June period, Tesla's EU registrations rose 75.4% year-on-year to 124,242 units, while its market share climbed to 2.1% from 1.3%.

The rebound came as demand for electric vehicles accelerated across the bloc, with battery-electric car registrations surging 60.7% year-on-year in June.

Despite falling behind Tesla in monthly registrations, BYD retained its lead for the first half of the year.

The Chinese automaker's EU registrations nearly tripled in June, rising 199.3% to 30,791 units from 10,288 a year earlier.

BYD's monthly market share increased to 2.7% from 1%.

During the January-June period, BYD registrations surged 168.2% to 130,743 units, exceeding Tesla's total by 6,501 vehicles.

The Chinese company's first-half market share rose to 2.2% from 0.9% a year earlier.

The figures indicate intensifying competition between the two electric vehicle manufacturers as Chinese brands expand rapidly across the European market with broader model ranges and competitive pricing.

Other Chinese automakers also recorded strong growth. Chery Automobile registrations surged 271% year-on-year in June to 18,864 units, while Leapmotor sales jumped 496.3% to 10,430.

In the first half, Chery's registrations climbed 268.7% to 84,987 units, while Leapmotor sales rose 526.7% to 48,261.

SAIC Motor, the Chinese owner of the MG brand, posted a 50.7% increase in June registrations to 27,048 units. Its January-June sales rose 19.1% to 127,585.





