Saudi, Syrian interior ministers discuss security coordination in phone call

Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef and his Syrian counterpart Anas Khattab discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen security cooperation in a phone call on Saturday.

The Saudi Press Agency said the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance security coordination between their ministries, alongside other issues of mutual interest.

The call also addressed recent security developments in Syria, particularly the recent bomb attack in the capital Damascus.

The Saudi minister strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed the kingdom's full solidarity with Syria in confronting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism. He also stressed Saudi Arabia's firm support for Syria's security and stability.

On Thursday, a bomb attack struck a cafe near the Justice Palace in central Damascus, killing 10 people and injuring 21 others.

Syrian authorities announced an investigation into the blast and vowed to pursue those responsible.