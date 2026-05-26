Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in phone call

In a phone call on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.

Erdogan said Türkiye and Pakistan would continue taking steps to further advance bilateral ties in all areas, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Noting that Türkiye and Pakistan, together with brotherly countries, are striving to end conflicts in the region and establish peace and stability, Erdogan said mediation efforts are valuable and expressed hope that negotiations would yield positive results.

Erdogan also congratulated Sharif and the brotherly people of Pakistan on the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.



