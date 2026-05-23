Kyrgyz, Tajik presidents discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral ties

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Saturday held a phone call with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss prospects to strengthen bilateral relations "in the spirit of good-neighborliness, mutual understanding and friendship."

The two leaders stressed the importance of continuing work on previously reached agreements and confirmed their commitment to closer political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, according to the Kyrgyz presidential press service.

They also discussed upcoming high-level meetings, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which will be held in Bishkek on Aug. 31- Sept. 1 under Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship.

Zhaparov and Rahmon also exchanged views on regional and international issues.



