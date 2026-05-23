Ten IS suspects from Türkiye arrested in Syria

Ten Turkish citizens accused of being members of the Islamic State group have been arrested in Syria, Turkish state media said on Saturday.

The 10 for whom Interpol had issued international alerts, or Red Notices were apprehended in a joint operation by the Turkish and Syrian intelligence services, they said.

Nine of the 10 were returned to Türkiye, said the Anadolu news agency and state TV channel TRT.

One is suspected of having ties to the perpetrators of an attack in Ankara's central railway station in late 2015, in which more than 100 people died.

Two others are accused of planning or participating in attacks on Turkish soldiers deployed in northern Syria.

Turkish state media said the 10 were thought to have joined IS between 2014 and 2017. They did not say exactly when or where the suspects were arrested.