Belgian navy risks operating without frigates due to new warship delays

Belgium's navy could be left without any operational frigates for several years after further delays hit a joint Belgian-Dutch warship program, according to local media reports on Saturday.

Belgium's first vessel is now not expected to be delivered before 2034, seven years later than originally planned, according to Dutch-language newspaper De Morgen.

Belgium and the Netherlands jointly ordered four new anti-submarine warfare frigates from a Dutch shipbuilder, but the Dutch Defense Ministry announced this week that construction had been pushed back again.

The navy currently operates two frigates, the Leopold I and Louise-Marie, both of which have recently taken part in NATO operations in the Baltic region and other missions.

However, the vessels are already approaching the limits of their service life and are not expected to remain operational into the mid-2030s, the report said.

Without replacement ships, Belgium could temporarily lose a core naval capability, prompting discussions over emergency measures.

Options under consideration reportedly include converting minehunters for broader use or leasing frigates as an interim solution.

The procurement cost of the new vessels has also continued to rise. Initial estimates of €600 million ($696 million) per ship have increased to around €1 billion, with an additional €250 million in projected costs expected.