Iran says finalizing memorandum of understanding with US

Iran is focused on finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the US aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday, while insisting that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is unrelated to Washington.

"Our approach has been to draft a 14-point memorandum of understanding that includes the most important issues necessary for ending the war and matters that are fundamental for us," Baghaei said, reported the Iranian Fars news agency.

"We are in the final stage of finalizing this memorandum of understanding," he added.

According to Baghaei, the key points of the proposed memorandum include ending the war, ending the US naval blockade, and the release of Iran's frozen assets.

Baghaei also highlighted that Tehran and Washington "have not yet reached a joint timeline for an understanding."

Iran says nuclear issue not part of initial framework with US

Iran said that the nuclear issue was not part of an initial framework it was drafting to end the war with the United States.

"At this stage, we will not discuss the details of the nuclear issue... we have decided to prioritise an urgent issue for all of us: ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television.

He added that the nuclear file will be "subject to separate discussions" at a later stage.

Iran says ending US naval blockade part of draft framework with US

Iran said it has included the ending of a weeks-long US naval blockade and arrangements on the strategic Strait of Hormuz in a draft framework for a deal with the United States.

"The issue of the Strait of Hormuz is among the subjects addressed in this 14-point memorandum of understanding but more importantly, ending the piracy carried out by the United States against international navigation," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.









