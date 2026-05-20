Polish premier urges NATO, EU to prepare for all scenarios amid Ukraine war

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged NATO and EU member states to prepare for all possible scenarios during a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Magyar in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Pointing to the growing security threat posed by the Russia-Ukraine war to Eastern Europe, Tusk warned of an increasing risk of escalation in the region and called on NATO and EU countries to prepare for all possible scenarios, according to Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

He said Poland would further strengthen its military and regional cooperation, especially with the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

Tusk reaffirmed Poland's readiness to cooperate with Hungary in diversifying its energy supply.

Tusk also voiced support for Ukraine's accession to the EU while stressing that Kyiv should meet the same conditions required of previous member states.

Magyar, for his part, expressed support for an early end to the war and pointed to the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's Transcarpathia region.

He said Hungary would only support the next phase of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations if progress was made on the rights of the Hungarian minority.

Magyar said resolving the issue before the opening of negotiation chapters would send a strong signal from Kyiv.